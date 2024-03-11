Westboro creates scavenger hunt to boost downtown business

WESTBORO - The town of Westboro is looking for ways to revamp their downtown, and they are taking residents on a scavenger hunt to find out how.

"We have a lot of ideas how to get there, but we needed a road map to get from where we are now to where we want to be," explains Mark Silverberg, Chair of the Westboro Planning Board.

The city has an adventure map online that is complete with rhyming riddles and a mystery prize. These word play puzzles lead residents to shops, restaurants, and landmarks downtown. King's Corner Barbershop is one of those places.

"I was like what is going on? They were like, 'Oh a scavenger hunt! Kids would come in and take a picture," said Leo Costa, manager at King's Corner. "I live here as well, so it's a cool place to live and to work at. I walk around and there are restaurants, and everything to do. Maybe a block party would be kind of cool."

"I lived in Milford for about a decade before. It's different being able to walk to anything," said Anthony Wallace, a customer getting his hair cut at King's Corner. "A closer movie theater would be nice."

The idea is to get people walking through downtown, so they have a better understanding on how it can be re-energized. The hunt is the product of a consulting firm hired with grant money by city planners. They hope this will bring new ideas, while driving foot traffic to local businesses.

"I would love to see some more restaurants. I would love to see shops like mine, or gift shops and independently owned gift shops," said Holly Kenny, owner of Elsie Kaye Studio, an art shop in downtown Westboro. "It should be a walkable community. I think we are getting closer and closer to that. It would be beautiful."

We asked the city what the prize may be for the lucky winners, but right now they are being coy. People will just have to conquer the hunt to find out.