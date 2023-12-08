West Point hosts STEM workshop at Boys & Girls club in Dorchester

West Point hosts STEM workshop at Boys and Girls club in Dorchester



BOSTON - West Point made their presence known today in Boston through arts, leadership and education.

More than 120 middle and high school students took part in a Leadership Ethics And Diversity in STEM workshop hosted by West Point.

They are learning everything from robotics, coding to engineering.

Marlow Passe is loving the experience.

"I think it's a amazing opportunity for young African American and children in general. All the children all around us. It's an amazing learning activity and learning experience. West Point is an amazing school," Passe said.

West Point Director of Admissions, Lieutenant Colonel Rance Lee says its giving kids from lower economic backgrounds the chance to dream big.

"It's absolutely critical we get them early. Not just for West Point but for any elite school. The benefit going to West Point is that you get absolute first-rate education but also leadership and character education," Lieutenant Colonel Lee said.

Thirteen-year-old Michelle Freeman is learning a lot about leadership.

"It's cool to see people here who have sacrificed and there for our country. For them to put their lives to risk for us I am very grateful and it's nice to recognize and see those people," Freeman said.

Of course, all of this is part of the buildup of the big Army, Navy game taking place at Gillette On Saturday.

West Point making an impact here in the Boston community.

"To be able to host this for 120 students locally to get them to learn more about STEM and cadets West Points is really fascinating," Boys & Girls Club of Dorchester Mike Joyce said.