West Nile virus detected in Brookline mosquitoes

Massachusetts reports first detection of West Nile virus of the summer

BOSTON — West Nile virus has been detected in mosquitoes in Massachusetts for the first time this season, announced the Massachusetts Department of Public Health on Friday.

Mosquitoes trapped in Brookline tested positive for the disease.

Health officials warn that the warm weather mixed with recent rain will likely increase the threat of the virus.

However, there are steps you can take in order to reduce your risk:

Use bug spray with DEET

Avoid going out at dawn and dusk when mosquitoes are most active

Wear long sleeves and pants outside

Remove standing water from around your home