State trooper injured in crash involving alleged drunk driver on Route 24 in West Bridgewater

WEST BRIDGEWATER - A driver is facing OUI charges after police said they caused a crash that injured three people, including a state trooper.

It happened at around 1 a.m. on Route 24. Police said the trooper was conducting a traffic stop on the southbound side when the alleged drunk driver's pickup truck hit his cruiser, which in turn struck him.

The trooper and two other people were taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in Brockton with minor injuries. The driver was arrested and charged with OUI - liquor.

First published on December 23, 2023 / 2:27 PM EST

