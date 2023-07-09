7-year-old hurt after falling out window at West Barnstable home

WEST BARNSTABLE – A 7-year-old child was seriously hurt Sunday morning after they fell from a window at a home in West Barnstable.

It happened at a home on Carlson Lane.

Fire Chief Joe Maruca said the child landed on a set of stairs.

The child broke their arm and had other injuries, but is expected to survive.

A MedFlight helicopter was called but could not fly due to weather.

The child was instead taken to Cape Cod Hospital in an ambulance.