7-year-old hurt after falling out window at West Barnstable home
WEST BARNSTABLE – A 7-year-old child was seriously hurt Sunday morning after they fell from a window at a home in West Barnstable.
It happened at a home on Carlson Lane.
Fire Chief Joe Maruca said the child landed on a set of stairs.
The child broke their arm and had other injuries, but is expected to survive.
A MedFlight helicopter was called but could not fly due to weather.
The child was instead taken to Cape Cod Hospital in an ambulance.
