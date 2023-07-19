Wesleyan University ends legacy admissions following Supreme Court affirmative action case

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. - Wesleyan University in Connecticut has announced that it's ending legacy admissions.

The Supreme Court ruling ending affirmative action last month prompted the decision to stop giving the children of alumni preferential admissions treatment.

"We still value the ongoing relationships that come from multi-generational Wesleyan attendance, but there will be no 'bump' in the selection process. As has been almost always the case for a long time, family members of alumni will be admitted on their own merits," said Wesleyan University President Michael Roth in a statement posted on the school's website.

Roth said while legacy status never played a big role in admissions in the first place, it's important to establish a formal policy.