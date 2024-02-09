Former Emerson student proud to lead radio station serving Boston's Black community

BOSTON - Howard Simpson was born and raised in Boston, but he never imagined he would make his way to the top. Now he uses his position to support the Black community as General Manager at a pair of Emerson College's radio stations.

The 52-year-old went from the humble streets of Roxbury to the top spot at WERS 88/9 and ERS+. Simpson, known to many as D-DaNubian, has been at it for two decades.

Simpson is making waves in the radio community. CBS Boston

"It was just a dream for me. I loved music. I loved radio, but I never thought I'd have the opportunity to actually work in it. Let alone become a general manager," Simpson told WBZ TV.

His office is on Emerson College's campus where he got his degree in broadcast management. He's been the general manager for the past three years.

One of the things he's most proud of is the creation of ERS+ Boston's Black Experience. The station provides a new cultural dive into R&B, soul and Hip Hop.

"The message is pride, knowing and understanding your history," Simpson said.

Simpson tells WBZ TV that the concept behind ERS+ came after the murder of George Floyd. His general manager at the time said, "It's time for a 24/7 radio station focusing on the Black community through different genres of music."'

"To have the opportunity to create something that wasn't there before, it was a huge undertaking and I wanted to make sure that it represented the music in an authentic way" Simpson explained.

His talents have allowed him to connect with some of the best in the music industry.

Howard Simpson with LL Cool J.

He has had Queen Latifah, LL Cool J, A Tribe Called Quest, and Public Enemy on the show. All of them were there in the studio with Simpson.

"It's not just the music, he gives a message as well," avid listener Cynthia said.

Cynthia also grew up in Boston and she feels that having a radio station focused on the Black community is important.

"It gives us a voice and we need it, it makes us feel better and it gives us insight that things will get better," Cynthia said.

The station has a paid student leadership team that he meets with every two weeks to go over the basics of broadcast management.

"To get that next generation to the point where they have the confidence, the conviction, the passion to know they can do it too," said Simpson.

Through music and the sound of his voice he's reaching out to his community.

"I tell them I am sending love and light to those within the sound of my voice," said Simpson.

