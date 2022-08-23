"We're all proud": Middleboro welcomes Little League team home from Williamsport

MIDDLEBORO - It was an escort home, suited for celebrities. And that's exactly what these boys are, to the village that's raising them. Middleboro welcomed their 12-year-old baseball team home Monday night, after a thrilling run in the Little League World Series.

"Overwhelming. There were so many people cheering us on and so many I don't even know who were watching from home and seeing our progress," said player Mike Marzelli.

More than 6500 teams across the US and around the world spent the summer chasing this chance.

"Surreal, amazing, dreamlike. I don't have enough adjectives to describe how we felt as coaches and as players, that we were actually heading to Williamsport, Pennsylvania to play with the top 20 teams in the world," said assistant coach Joe Trottier.

The boys lost both games by just two runs. But they played their hearts out and left it all on the field.

"We kept fighting. We lost both games, but we kept going until the last pitch," said Luke Bolduc.

The games may be over, but this gift is to be treasured forever. Twelve families' joy, echoed loudly throughout their proud hometown.

"Hopefully in 25 years these guys will all be buddies still. A tough ending but to get there and do what we did, we're all proud of these boys," said manager Chad Gillpatrick.

This happy homecoming - just the start of celebrations here. The league said Governor Baker's office and the Red Sox have already extended invitations to the team.