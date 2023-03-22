"We're a different team": Celtics welcome Robert Williams back into the fold

BOSTON -- The Boston Celtics looked like their old selves on Tuesday night, earning an impressive 132-109 road win in Sacramento. The return of their big man had a big part in that.

Everything looked and felt right in the world of the Celtics against the Kings. Jayson Tatum's deep shot was still off, but he relentlessly attacked the basket and finished with a game-high 36 points. Jaylen Brown was an efficient 10-for-16 from the floor and added 27 points, while fellow starters Derrick White (20 points), Marcus Smart (17 points), and Al Horford (11 points) all finished in double digits. The ball was moving with authority as Boston recorded 33 assists on 49 buckets, including 16 helpers on 18 of their made threes.

All of that came against a quality opponent like the Kings, who had won six of eight entering the contest, and we're feeling good about the C's once again. And as an added bonus, there was the big guy coming off the bench on Tuesday.

Robert Williams made his long-awaited return after missing the last three weeks with a hamstring injury, and he was his usual game-changing self. He wasn't the sole reason the Celtics beat up on one of the best teams in the West, but his presence was certainly felt during his 21 minutes on the floor.

"Obviously, we're a lot bigger when he's out there and his presence just makes us more dynamic," Tatum said after the win. "Even if he's not blocking shots, maybe he's deterring people away from attacking the basket. He's grabbing rebounds, giving us second- and third-chance opportunities. And, obviously, he's a lob threat. Having the starters and having Rob back, we're just a different team."

There were no restrictions for Williams in his return, and he did not look timid on the floor, though it will take a few games for him to get his usual bounce back. Williams pulled down seven rebounds on Tuesday, including a pair off the offensive glass. He scored six points, hitting two of his four shots from the floor.

The Celtics were at their best last season when Williams was a part of the starting five, but White got the nod on Tuesday night. That could change when the playoffs arrive, as the Celtics have nine games to get Williams back into his normal game shape and ready for the postseason.

But his return Tuesday was a welcome sign for the Celtics. He's not the only reason the team played one of their best games as of late, but he certainly had a hand in it.