Woman seriously injured after being run over by own car in Wellesley

By CBSBoston.com Staff

WELLESLEY - Police believe a woman was accidentally run over by her own car in Wellesley on Wednesday.

Wellesley police told WBZ-TV that exactly how the accident happened is under investigation. They were called to an address on Pilgrim Road just after noon.

Police believe a woman was run over by her own car in Wellesley.  CBS Boston

The woman was flown by helicopter to a hospital with serious injuries, but is expected to survive.

First published on August 31, 2022 / 4:18 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

