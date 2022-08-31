Woman seriously injured after being run over by own car in Wellesley

WELLESLEY - Police believe a woman was accidentally run over by her own car in Wellesley on Wednesday.

Wellesley police told WBZ-TV that exactly how the accident happened is under investigation. They were called to an address on Pilgrim Road just after noon.

The woman was flown by helicopter to a hospital with serious injuries, but is expected to survive.