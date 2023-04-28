Wellesley police issue car theft warning after over five cars stolen last month

WELLESLEY — Wellesley Police issued a warning on Friday to residents after over five cars were stolen in the last month.

Police say all of the stolen cars were unlocked with the keys inside and taken from residential driveways between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m.

They also said they spotted two stolen vehicles being driven by suspects but were unable to make any arrests due to their reckless driving during a pursuit.

Drivers are urged to lock their car doors and take their keys inside with them at night.