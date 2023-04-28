Watch CBS News
Local News

Wellesley police issue car theft warning after over five cars stolen last month

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

WELLESLEY — Wellesley Police issued a warning on Friday to residents after over five cars were stolen in the last month. 

Police say all of the stolen cars were unlocked with the keys inside and taken from residential driveways between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m.

They also said they spotted two stolen vehicles being driven by suspects but were unable to make any arrests due to their reckless driving during a pursuit. 

Drivers are urged to lock their car doors and take their keys inside with them at night.

WBZ-News Staff
wbz-news-logo-black.jpg

The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on April 28, 2023 / 4:36 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.