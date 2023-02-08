Wellesley High School investigates racist incident during basketball game against Weymouth

WELLESLEY - Wellesley High School is investigating a racist incident that took place during a basketball game last week. Student fans in the Wellesley section allegedly yelled racial slurs at some Black Weymouth players on Friday.

"Mostly just feel really sorry that guests in our building had to be subjected to that," said Wellesley High School Principal Jamie Chisum. "That's not who we are."

The stands were full then, but not on Tuesday for the final home game of the season, partly because no Wellesley students were allowed to attend without a parent. Fans who did attend were not allowed to sit in the front row.

"It's just very sad and I hope we get to the bottom of it and people get a bit more educated and become less ignorant," Wellesley parent Nicky Assan said.

Apparently, some of the students spilled onto the court after Friday's game and again taunted the Weymouth players for losing. At this point, none of the teens who allegedly tossed racial slurs have been identified.

"Really disappointed to hear that it was Wellesley kids involved," said parent Chris Sullivan.

"I was very upset and it's not acceptable," said parent Madhavi Daas.

Both schools have issued statements condemning the incident and praising their basketball players and coaches for not losing their cool and making the volatile situation worse.

Wellesley's principal has apologized and promised not only to get to the bottom of it, but to urge a constructive dialogue.

"This is a moment we can't shy away from," said Chisum. "We have to confront it and do the best we can."

School administrators are urging anyone who has information on the racial slurs to come forward. They say any student they identify will be subject to disciplinary action.