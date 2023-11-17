Wellesley College under federal investigation for allegations of anti-Semitism on campus

Wellesley College under federal investigation for allegations of hate on campus

WELLESLEY - Wellesley College is under federal investigation for hate on campus.

The Department of Education said it received complaints about alleged incidents of anti-Semitism at the school. Wellesley said one incident involved an email sent to students living in a dorm hall. Another incident involved complaints about a panel that spoke on the Israel-Palestinian conflict.

The college released a statement saying anti-Semitism has no place at Wellesley.