Wellesley College under federal investigation for allegations of anti-Semitism on campus
WELLESLEY - Wellesley College is under federal investigation for hate on campus.
The Department of Education said it received complaints about alleged incidents of anti-Semitism at the school. Wellesley said one incident involved an email sent to students living in a dorm hall. Another incident involved complaints about a panel that spoke on the Israel-Palestinian conflict.
The college released a statement saying anti-Semitism has no place at Wellesley.
