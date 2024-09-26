Watch CBS News
Health

New weight loss drugs spark eating disorder concerns in teens

By Mallika Marshall, MD

/ CBS Boston

Most teens treated for obesity report symptoms of depression and eating disorders, study says
Most teens treated for obesity report symptoms of depression and eating disorders, study says 00:56

BOSTON - There is concern over the newest weight loss drugs sparking eating disorders in teens.

Newer GLP-1 weight loss drugs, like Wegovy, have been approved for kids 12 and up and the number of teenagers taking these medications rose nearly sevenfold between 2020 and 2023. But a recent study found that nearly 80% of teens seeking treatment for obesity reported symptoms of depression and eating disorders.

According to WebMD, mental health experts are worried about striking a balance between helping a teen lose weight with these new drugs, which suppress appetite and alter metabolism, without triggering an eating disorder, like binge-eating or bulimia, or making one worse. Experts said part of obesity treatment should be to screen and monitor for disordered eating, which doesn't always happen.

Mallika Marshall, MD
MarashallMallika.jpg

Mallika Marshall, MD is an Emmy-award-winning journalist and physician who has served as the HealthWatch Reporter for CBS Boston/WBZ-TV for over 20 years. A practicing physician Board Certified in both Internal Medicine and Pediatrics, Dr. Marshall serves on staff at Harvard Medical School and practices at Massachusetts General Hospital at the MGH Chelsea Urgent Care and the MGH Revere Health Center, where she is currently working on the frontlines caring for patients with COVID-19. She is also a host and contributing editor for Harvard Health Publications (HHP), the publishing division of Harvard Medical School.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.