New weight loss drugs spark eating disorder concerns in teens
BOSTON - There is concern over the newest weight loss drugs sparking eating disorders in teens.
Newer GLP-1 weight loss drugs, like Wegovy, have been approved for kids 12 and up and the number of teenagers taking these medications rose nearly sevenfold between 2020 and 2023. But a recent study found that nearly 80% of teens seeking treatment for obesity reported symptoms of depression and eating disorders.
According to WebMD, mental health experts are worried about striking a balance between helping a teen lose weight with these new drugs, which suppress appetite and alter metabolism, without triggering an eating disorder, like binge-eating or bulimia, or making one worse. Experts said part of obesity treatment should be to screen and monitor for disordered eating, which doesn't always happen.