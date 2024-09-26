New weight loss drugs spark eating disorder concerns in teens

Most teens treated for obesity report symptoms of depression and eating disorders, study says

BOSTON - There is concern over the newest weight loss drugs sparking eating disorders in teens.

Newer GLP-1 weight loss drugs, like Wegovy, have been approved for kids 12 and up and the number of teenagers taking these medications rose nearly sevenfold between 2020 and 2023. But a recent study found that nearly 80% of teens seeking treatment for obesity reported symptoms of depression and eating disorders.

According to WebMD, mental health experts are worried about striking a balance between helping a teen lose weight with these new drugs, which suppress appetite and alter metabolism, without triggering an eating disorder, like binge-eating or bulimia, or making one worse. Experts said part of obesity treatment should be to screen and monitor for disordered eating, which doesn't always happen.