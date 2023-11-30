Watch CBS News
Health

Can weight loss drugs like Ozempic or Wegovy cause heart problems? Dr. Mallika Marshall answers your questions

By Mallika Marshall, MD

/ CBS Boston

Can weight loss drugs like Ozempic or Wegovy cause heart problems?
Can weight loss drugs like Ozempic or Wegovy cause heart problems? 00:38

BOSTON - Dr. Mallika Marshall is answering your latest health questions. If you have a question, email her or message her on Facebook or X (formerly known as Twitter).     

Debbie writes, "I read that the shots they're giving to people to lose weight, like Ozempic, can cause heart problems. Is this true?"

While these drugs can increase heart rate, they may actually help prevent heart disease and stroke in many patients.

In fact, a recent study found that Wegovy (which has the same active ingredient as Ozempic) reduced the risk of cardiovascular events by 20-percent in adults with heart disease and obesity.

Dr. Mallika is offering her best advice, but as always, consult your personal doctor before making any decisions about your personal health.    

Mallika Marshall, MD
MarashallMallika.jpg

Mallika Marshall, MD is an Emmy-award-winning journalist and physician who has served as the HealthWatch Reporter for CBS Boston/WBZ-TV for over 20 years. A practicing physician Board Certified in both Internal Medicine and Pediatrics, Dr. Marshall serves on staff at Harvard Medical School and practices at Massachusetts General Hospital at the MGH Chelsea Urgent Care and the MGH Revere Health Center, where she is currently working on the frontlines caring for patients with COVID-19. She is also a host and contributing editor for Harvard Health Publications (HHP), the publishing division of Harvard Medical School.

First published on November 30, 2023 / 5:43 PM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.