Can weight loss drugs like Ozempic or Wegovy cause heart problems? Dr. Mallika Marshall answers your questions

BOSTON - Dr. Mallika Marshall is answering your latest health questions. If you have a question, email her or message her on Facebook or X (formerly known as Twitter).

Debbie writes, "I read that the shots they're giving to people to lose weight, like Ozempic, can cause heart problems. Is this true?"

While these drugs can increase heart rate, they may actually help prevent heart disease and stroke in many patients.

In fact, a recent study found that Wegovy (which has the same active ingredient as Ozempic) reduced the risk of cardiovascular events by 20-percent in adults with heart disease and obesity.

Dr. Mallika is offering her best advice, but as always, consult your personal doctor before making any decisions about your personal health.