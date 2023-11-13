Weight loss drug Wegovy could benefit hearts of people with type 2 diabetes
BOSTON - A study in the New England Journal of Medicine has found a significant heart benefit for people taking a popular weight loss drug.
Wegovy has been shown to reduce the risk of heart disease in patients with type 2 diabetes, but what about in patients without diabetes?
In a clinical trial involving more than 17,000 patients, researchers found that overweight or obese adults with pre-existing heart disease, but not diabetes, who took weekly injections of Wegovy experienced a 20% reduction in heart attack and stroke risk compared to those on a placebo injection.
It's not clear whether weight loss alone is responsible for the cardiovascular benefits or whether the drug itself contributes in some way.
