Weight loss drug Wegovy could benefit hearts of people with type 2 diabetes

BOSTON - A study in the New England Journal of Medicine has found a significant heart benefit for people taking a popular weight loss drug.

Wegovy has been shown to reduce the risk of heart disease in patients with type 2 diabetes, but what about in patients without diabetes?

In a clinical trial involving more than 17,000 patients, researchers found that overweight or obese adults with pre-existing heart disease, but not diabetes, who took weekly injections of Wegovy experienced a 20% reduction in heart attack and stroke risk compared to those on a placebo injection.

It's not clear whether weight loss alone is responsible for the cardiovascular benefits or whether the drug itself contributes in some way.