Gaining weight could increase risk of knee surgery

BOSTON - A new analysis finds gaining even a modest amount of weight can make the need for knee replacement surgery much more likely.

It's well known that excess weight can put stress on load-bearing joints like knees and hips, which can accelerate arthritis. Researchers in Australia looked at 20 prior studies and found that putting on just 11 pounds of weight increased the likelihood of total knee replacement by about 35% in women and 25% in men.

Knee replacement surgery is not trivial. It can be expensive, the recovery can be long, and some people require a second operation to control their pain. So, it's important to try to avoid knee replacement surgery by maintaining a healthy weight and getting regular exercise.