Watch CBS News
Local News

Gaining weight could increase risk of knee surgery

By Mallika Marshall, MD

/ CBS Boston

Gaining weight could increase risk of knee surgery
Gaining weight could increase risk of knee surgery 00:48

BOSTON - A new analysis finds gaining even a modest amount of weight can make the need for knee replacement surgery much more likely.

It's well known that excess weight can put stress on load-bearing joints like knees and hips, which can accelerate arthritis. Researchers in Australia looked at 20 prior studies and found that putting on just 11 pounds of weight increased the likelihood of total knee replacement by about 35% in women and 25% in men.  

Knee replacement surgery is not trivial. It can be expensive, the recovery can be long, and some people require a second operation to control their pain. So, it's important to try to avoid knee replacement surgery by maintaining a healthy weight and getting regular exercise. 

Mallika Marshall, MD
MarashallMallika.jpg

Mallika Marshall, MD is an Emmy-award-winning journalist and physician who has served as the HealthWatch Reporter for CBS Boston/WBZ-TV for over 20 years. A practicing physician Board Certified in both Internal Medicine and Pediatrics, Dr. Marshall serves on staff at Harvard Medical School and practices at Massachusetts General Hospital at the MGH Chelsea Urgent Care and the MGH Revere Health Center, where she is currently working on the frontlines caring for patients with COVID-19. She is also a host and contributing editor for Harvard Health Publications (HHP), the publishing division of Harvard Medical School.

First published on November 2, 2022 / 5:50 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.