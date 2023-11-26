Watch CBS News
Local News

Weekend Wakeup: Harmon Coffee of Rockland

By Tiffany Chan

/ CBS Boston

Weekend Wakeup: Harmon Coffee in Rockland
Weekend Wakeup: Harmon Coffee in Rockland 00:58

ROCKLAND – From working at one of Massachusetts' biggest coffee roasters to starting his own company, Harmon Coffee of Rockland features 20 unique coffee blends.

Owner Michael Sullivan started the coffee roaster in 2013 in an 8x10 foot shed next to his house.

From the classics like French Roast and Colombian to flavors with a local flair like the Bunker Hill Blend, you can find Harmon Coffee at their Centre Ave. store in Rockland and online.

Watch the interview in the video above. For more information, visit their website.  

Tiffany Chan
Chan-2022.jpg

Tiffany Chan is a general assignment reporter for WBZ-TV.

First published on November 26, 2023 / 10:09 AM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.