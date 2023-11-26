Weekend Wakeup: Harmon Coffee of Rockland

ROCKLAND – From working at one of Massachusetts' biggest coffee roasters to starting his own company, Harmon Coffee of Rockland features 20 unique coffee blends.

Owner Michael Sullivan started the coffee roaster in 2013 in an 8x10 foot shed next to his house.

From the classics like French Roast and Colombian to flavors with a local flair like the Bunker Hill Blend, you can find Harmon Coffee at their Centre Ave. store in Rockland and online.

