Weekend Wakeup: Christmas blends at Aero Coffee Roasters
NORTHBORO – A Northboro coffee roastery has it all - coffee, baked goods and a relaxing atmosphere.
Aero Coffee Roasters creator Peter Femino wanted to create a one-stop-shop for coffee lovers.
His roastery and cafe features several specialty blends, including holiday-themed beans like the Nice List, Naughty List and Holiday Blend.
Their signature syrups are a great way to add some Christmas to your cup.
Head roaster Michel Brode showed the WBZ-TV weekend morning team how to make a sugar cookie cold foam. You can watch the demonstration in the video above.
