Weekend Wakeup: Christmas blends at Aero Coffee Roasters

By Tiffany Chan

/ CBS Boston

NORTHBORO – A Northboro coffee roastery has it all - coffee, baked goods and a relaxing atmosphere.

Aero Coffee Roasters creator Peter Femino wanted to create a one-stop-shop for coffee lovers.

His roastery and cafe features several specialty blends, including holiday-themed beans like the Nice List, Naughty List and Holiday Blend.

Their signature syrups are a great way to add some Christmas to your cup.

Head roaster Michel Brode showed the WBZ-TV weekend morning team how to make a sugar cookie cold foam. You can watch the demonstration in the video above.

First published on December 17, 2023 / 11:28 AM EST

