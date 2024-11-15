Weekend To Do List: ZooLights, Snowport, and Gillette Stadium ice skating

BOSTON – It's never too early to start the holiday festivities, and there are several ways to do just that in the Boston area this weekend.

ZooLights at Stone Zoo

Make the season bright with Zoo New England's annual Zoolights tradition, returning this weekend!

Immerse yourself in a winter wonderland with tree-lined paths lit up with thousands of twinkling lights throughout the Stone Zoo in Stoneham.

Enjoy hot chocolate with reindeer and even a visit from Santa.

The seasonal event kicks off Friday and continues through January 5.

When: November 15-January 5

Where: Stone Zoo

Cost: Varies

Click here for more information

Snowport in Boston's Seaport District

Snowport has made its long-awaited return to the heart of Boston.

For 2024, the holiday market is featuring more than 100 artisans, food vendors, cocktail bars, music and festive decor.

Head to the Seaport now until the end of December.

When: Through December 29

Where: 100 Seaport Blvd., Boston

Cost: Free

Click here for more information

Ice skating at Gillette Stadium

Colder weather means skating season is back.

Ice skating lovers can head to Foxboro for a winter event fit for the whole family. Winter skate takes over lot 12B at Gillette Stadium with a special skating trail.

For a timeless tradition, bring a new or gently used coat, hat or gloves to donate to Cradles to Crayons. The fun takes place starting this week through February.

When: November 14 through end of February

Where: Gillette Stadium, Lot 12B

Cost: $12 for adults, $8 for children

Click here for more information