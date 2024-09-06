Weekend To Do List: Fall festivals and touch-a-truck event

BOSTON - Get in the fall spirit this weekend with fairs in Rutland and Sterling, plus a touch-a-truck event for the little ones in Attleboro!

Fall Artisan Festival at Lilac Hedge Farm

Visit Lilac Hedge Farm in Rutland for their fall artisan fest. With an array of artisans, local crafts, live music and more, there's something for everyone! Enjoy food and drinks like hot dogs and local beers and ciders from the farm and bar and kitchen. Don't forget to take in the views and check out the farm animals too on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Afternoon music from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. by Bob Moon, and after the festival there's an evening show from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. by Settle Down Easy. In addition to the farm kitchen, food trucks Flippin' the Bird and Savage Wraps will also be on site.

When: Saturday, Sept. 7 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Lilac Hedge Farm, 216 Wachusett St., Rutland

Cost: Items available for purchase

Click here for more information

The Sterling Fair

The Sterling Fair is back in Worcester County for a family-friendly weekend. The two-and-a-half day community and agricultural fair will feature herding dog demonstrations, livestock shows, a zoo and farmer's market. Don't miss it through Sunday!

When: Friday, Sept. 6 through Sunday, Sept. 8

Where: Sterling Airport, 121 Greenland Rd., Sterling

Cost: Free parking and no entry fee, items available for purchase

Click here for more information

Back to School Touch-a-Truck Event

Head to Attleboro for their annual back to school touch-a-truck event, which is always a huge hit with the kids! Several trucks will be on site for them to explore. With free face painting, special goodies and a ton of vendors, it's a day the adults will enjoy too. The family fun happens on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

When: Saturday, Sept. 7 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: 947 Park St., Attleboro (behind the overflow parking lot)

Cost: Items available for purchase

Click here for more information