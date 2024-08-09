Weekend To Do List: Outdoor movies, sunflower festival, Rockfest 2024

BOSTON - There are plenty of events going on this weekend, including outdoor movies in Boston, a sunflower festival in Phillipston and Fall River's annual Rockfest 2024.

Paramount+ Outdoor Movie Night in Boston

If you love your Paramount+ and watching a good movie, Boston's Seaport is bringing you your favorite films with a free outdoor movie series that kicked off this week. The free outdoor Paramount+ movies will be available for guests' viewing pleasure every Monday through the end of September. Watch classic and family-friendly movies like School of Rock, PAW Patrol: The Movie and more all on the big screen in the city's beautiful Seaport. Pack a picnic, order takeout and don't forget your chair or blanket!

Movie schedule:

Aug. 12 - School of Rock (Rain Date: Aug. 13)

Aug. 19 - How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days (Rain Date: Aug. 20)

Aug. 26 - PAW Patrol: The Movie (Rain Date: Aug. 27)

Sept. 2 - Transformers: Rise of the Beasts (Rain Date: Sept. 3)

Sept. 9 - Mean Girls (Rain Date: Sept. 10)

Sept. 16 - Lara Croft: Tomb Raider (Rain Date: Sept. 17)

Sept. 23 - Catch Me If You Can (Rain Date: Sept. 24)

When: Every Monday from Aug. 5 through Sept. 23. Parking lot opens at 6 p.m. and movies start at 7 p.m.

Where: 88 Seaport Blvd., Boston

Cost: Free

Click here for more information and to register

Phillipston Sunflower Festival

Visit Red Apple Farm in Phillipston for their Sunflower Festival. Guests can take in live music and enjoy sunflower-themed activities. Pick your own flowers and enjoy the perfect photo-op against the farm's sprawling sunflower fields. If you miss it this weekend, you can go next weekend too.

When: Aug. 10 and 11 and Aug. 17 and 18 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Where: Red Apple Farm, 455 Highland Ave., Phillipston

Cost: Items available for purchase

Click here for more information

Fall River's 2024 Rockfest Block Party

It's a block party in Fall River for Rockfest 2024! Featuring local music acts, food trucks, craft drinks, artists and unique vendors, it's the perfect day of entertainment. The event is also pet and child-friendly! The fun takes place on Saturday from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

When: Aug. 10 from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Where: Troy City Brewing, 16 Anawan St., Fall River

Cost: Items available for purchase

Click here for more information