Weekend To Do List: Bakery crawl, food truck and beer festival, Hispanic Heritage Month

BOSTON - It's events for foodies this weekend, with a bakery crawl in Newton, a food truck and craft beer festival in Brockton and celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month with Hispanic cuisine in Boston!

Third Annual Newton Bakery Crawl

Lovers of baked goods, listen up! We have a treat for you that will also support local businesses. Local shops will be dishing out special treats this Friday and Saturday. Sample diverse baked items at your favorite bakeries and be sure to mention you're participating in the crawl!

When: Friday, Sept. 27 and Saturday, Sept. 28

Where: Newton

Cost: Items available for purchase

Click here for more information and participating bakeries

Brews & Bites Food Truck and Craft Beer Festival

Head to Brockton for the Brews & Bites Food Truck and Craft Beer Festival! From noon to 5 p.m., dozens of local food trucks and breweries will come together at the Westgate Mall for some family and dog-friendly fun. Don't miss the tasty event everyone can get in on this Saturday.

When: Saturday, Sept. 28

Where: Westgate Mall, 200 Westgate Dr., Brockton

Cost: Items available for purchase

Click here for more information

Hispanic Heritage Month in the Seaport

Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month in Boston's Seaport with unique culinary experiences, specialty drinks and unique merchandise being offered now through Oct. 15. A dollar for each Hispanic Heritage-dedicated purchase will go toward Sociedad Latina, a nonprofit that works with Latin youth to build the next generation of leaders.

When: Sept. 15 through Oct. 15

Where: Seaport District, 101 Seaport Blvd., Boston

Cost: Items available for purchase

Click here for more information