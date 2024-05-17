Weekend To Do List: Summer concert series, music festival, plant and craft fair

BOSTON - April showers bring May flowers! And what better way to celebrate the warmer Spring weather than to get outside this weekend!

68th annual First Parish Plant and Craft Fair

Saturday is the 68th annual First Parish Plant and Craft Fair on the Bedford Common! Spend the day with the whole family and enjoy baked goods, children's activities and plenty of seedlings from local nurseries.

When: Saturday, May 18, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: Bedford Common, 75 Great Rd, Bedford

Cost: Free

Click here for more information

Quincy Summer Concert Series

Quincy is kicking off its summer concert series on the Hancock Adams Common this weekend. Music lovers can enjoy a journey through two decades of music from the '40s and '50s. There will be classic cars, lawn games, and plenty of food trucks to choose from!

When: Saturday, May 18, from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Where: Hancock-Adams Common, 135 Hancock Street Quincy

Cost: Free

Click here for more information

Rock the Woods Music Fest

Grab your lawn chair and blanket for a music festival in the Rocky Woods of Medfield on Sunday! The "Rock the Woods" show will have multiple bands, food, and drinks for everyone to enjoy! Join in on the fun when gates open at noon, and in case it rains, the festival will be rescheduled to August 24! Head to the Rocky Woods in Medfield on Sunday for a music festival!

When: Sunday, May 19, from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Rocky Woods, 38 Hartford Street, Medfield

Cost: $32 for members, and $40 for non-members.

Click here for more information.