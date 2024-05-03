Weekend To Do List: Spring community day, Cinco de Mayo and a math jubilee in Massachusetts

BOSTON – We made it to May, and there is plenty happening in Massachusetts this weekend.

Spring Community Day

Get in the spring spirit with a community day happening in Brookline.

Music and food take over Hall's Pond Santucuary for their spring community day.

Sunday, families can get in on the action with children's activites like storytelling, seed planting, a birdwalk and even a scavenger hunt.

When: Sunday, May 5, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Where: Hall's Pond Sanctuary

Cost: Free

Math Jubilee

Grab the kids and help inspire them to love math on Sunday with a math jubilee in Framingham.

Happening right on the city's historic common, there will be entertaining activities to help children explore the world of mathematics with puzzles, games, illusions, and more.

When: Sunday, May 5, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Where: 2 Oak Street, Framingham

Cost: Free

Cinco de Mayo at Park-9

Get the pups in on the Cinco de Mayo fun with a special event Sunday at Park-9 in Everett.

With taco specialties from local eateries and drinks safe for your pet too, it's a day where you can enjoy authentic Mexican flavor without feeling bad leaving your furry friend home.

When: Sunday, May 5, 11 a.m.-9 p.m.

Where: Park-9, Everett

Cost: Varies

