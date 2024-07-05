Weekend To Do List: Celebrating July 4th all weekend and a farmers market

BOSTON - July 4th may be Thursday but the celebrations continue throughout the holiday weekend in Massachusetts! Plus the town of Marlboro is holding a farmers market on Saturday.

Quincy Patriotic Celebration

Head to Hancock-Adams Common in Quincy on Saturday to enjoy live performances from singers, songwriters and Broadway's best. Plus, watch stilt walkers and fifes and drums to mark the holiday. Don't miss it from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

When: Saturday, July 6

Where: Hancock-Adams Common, Quincy

Cost: Free

Click here for more information

Franklin July 4th Carnival

Franklin is home this weekend to a July 4th carnival sure to put a smile on your little one's face. With games and rides and delicious treats, it's a sweet way to celebrate Independence Day. Don't miss it Friday through Sunday, with a special fireworks show July 6 at 10 p.m.

When: Friday, July 5 from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m.; Saturday, July 6 from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.; Sunday, July 7 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Where: Franklin Town Common, Franklin

Cost: Tickets range from $30-$45

Fireworks show Saturday, July 6 at 10 p.m.

Click here for more information and to buy tickets

Marlboro Farmers Market

Get outside and enjoy a farmers market in Marlboro! From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, head to City Hall and shop local artisans and fresh produce from local farms, all while enjoying live music and good eats. If you can't make it this weekend, you can catch it Saturdays through the fall.

When: Saturday, July 6 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. All Saturdays through Oct. 5

Where: Behind City Hall, 140 Main St., Marlboro

Cost: Items available for purchase

Click here for more information