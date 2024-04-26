Weekend To Do List: Music and Japanese festivals in Massachusetts

BOSTON - There are plenty of fun and exciting events this weekend to celebrate Spring and the end of April!

Earth Day at the Shops at Chestnut Hill

Celebrate the planet in Chestnut Hill! Enjoy live music from local schools, shop for sustainable products, and learn more about how you can help the planet. They will also be collecting used or new clothes for the homeless.

When: Saturday, April 27, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: Center Court Mall, Level One at 199 Boylston Street, Chestnut Hill

Cost: Free

Click here for more information

The Town and the City Festival

Immerse yourself in the two-day music and arts festival in Lowell this weekend. This year, the festival is introducing a new comedy showcase!

When: Friday, April 26, from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday, April 27, from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Where: Various venues across Downtown Lowell

Cost: Prices start at $8 for one show. One-day passes cost $42, and two-day passes cost $55.

Click here for more information

Japan Festival Boston

The Japan Festival is making its return after five years! Enjoy traditional food from vendors, music, games, and cultural workshops all weekend. There will also be a wide array of performances to enjoy.

When: Saturday, April 27, and Sunday, April 28, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: The Boston Common\

Cost: Free

Click here for more information