Weekend To Do List: Last-minute holiday markets and celebrating Hanukkah

BOSTON - With just one weekend left until Christmas and Hanukkah, it's the last few days to get those gifts at some holiday markets in Massachusetts! And with Hanukkah starting next week, there's a menorah lighting to check out too.

Attleboro Winter Market

The Attleboro Winter Market takes over LaSalette Shrine on Saturday. With 39 local businesses, there's something for everyone at the Christmas-themed shopping event. Don't miss it from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.!

When: Saturday Dec. 21, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: LaSalette Shrine, 947 Park St., Attleboro

Cost: Items available for purchase

Click here for more information

Project: Pop-Up Melrose

Project: Pop-Up takes over Melrose for the last weekend before Christmas at the Melrose Family YMCA Green. Finish your gift shopping while supporting local businesses and discovering brands made in the community that don't otherwise have a brick and mortar store. The shopping event happens all weekend long!

When: Friday Dec. 20 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday Dec. 21 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday Dec. 22 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: 497 Main St., Melrose on the YMCA Green

Cost: Items available for purchase

Click here for more information

Menorah Lighting at Patriot Place

Travel to Foxboro for a menorah lighting at Patriot Place on Thursday, Dec. 26 for all who celebrate! Grab the family for the holiday festivities, including kid-friendly games, hot chocolate, music and more. It's the perfect way to welcome Hanukkah! The fun starts at 4 p.m.

When: Thursday, Dec. 26 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Where: Dean College Stage, Patriot Place, 2 Patriot Pl., Foxboro

Cost: Free

Click here for more information