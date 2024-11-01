Weekend To Do List: Día de los Muertos and holiday festivities

BOSTON - As Halloween wraps up this week what better way to get into the holiday spirit than a weekend of activities including Día de los Muertos, a sip and stroll, and Santa Claus!

Día de los Muertos

Día de los Muertos kicks off on Friday! Celebrate the holiday with an event in Chelsea featuring live performances, local vendors, and a special community altar of remembrance. Bring photos or flowers to honor your loved ones at the family and pet-friendly celebration! The 4th annual celebration will be held in Washington Park in Chelsea from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

When: Saturday, November 2 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Where: Washington Park, 386 Washington Ave., Chelsea

Cost: Free

Click here for more information.

Holiday Sip & Stroll

The holidays are right around the corner and there's no better way to get in the spirit than a holiday sip and stroll in Kingston. Enjoy an afternoon of cocktails, tasty treats, and gifts from local artisans and crafters. Head to the Kingston Collection for the event from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

When: Saturday, November 2, from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Kingston Collection, 101 Kingston Collection Way, Kingston

Cost: Items available to purchase

Click here for more information.

Santa's Wonderland

Santa is coming to town early in Foxboro! Santa's Wonderland opens this weekend in Patriot Place. Visitors can enjoy a tree lighting, and seasonal treats from Saturday until Christmas Eve at the Bass Pro Shops starting at 5 p.m.

When: Starting at 5 p.m. and running from Saturday, November 2 until December 24

Where: Patriot Place, 1 Bass Pro Drive, Foxboro

Cost: Free

Click here for more information