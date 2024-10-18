Weekend To Do List: Fall harvests and historic Halloween

BOSTON - It's looking like a gorgeous fall weekend in Massachusetts and there's plenty of outdoor events to head to!

Ocean Spray 14th annual Fall Harvest Celebration

It's Ocean Spray's 14th annual Fall Harvest Celebration on Saturday. Grab your family and friends and head to Patriot Place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for the fun. Highlighting the traditional cranberry harvest, enjoy fall-themed activities, live music and pumpkin carving. Head to the cranberry bog located behind Bass Pro Shops.

When: Saturday, Oct. 19 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Patriot Place, behind Bass Pro Shops, the Nature Trail and Cranberry Bog, Foxboro

Cost: Free

Click here for more information

Phantoms by Firelight

Phantoms by Firelight is back weekend nights in Sturbridge with mesmerizing visual displays and firelight performances. Bring the kids and watch Old Sturbridge Village come alive for the event that brings together entertainment and the more historic elements of Halloween. If you can't make it this weekend, you can visit next weekend too.

When: Fridays to Sundays until Oct. 27 from 4:30 p.m. until 9 p.m.

Where: Old Sturbridge Village, 1 Old Sturbridge Village Rd., Sturbridge

Cost: $36 for adults, $18 for children. Children under 4 are free

Click here for more information and to buy tickets

Townsend Harvest Market

Take a drive to Townsend Saturday for a harvest market at Evans on the Common. There will be local artisans, face paintings, music and tasty food trucks. Head to Highland Street from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

When: Saturday, Oct. 19 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: Evans on the Common, 18 Highland St., Townsend

Cost: Items available for purchase

Click here for more information