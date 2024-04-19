Weekend To Do List: Celebrating Earth Day and spring in Massachusetts

BOSTON - Get ready to celebrate Earth Day and the beautiful spring weather this weekend!

25th Annual Charles River Earth Day Cleanup

Earth Day is Monday and one of the largest Earth Day cleanups in the country is taking place right along the Charles River. The annual Charles River Earth Day Cleanup takes place on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and brings together thousands of volunteers to pick up litter along 80 miles of the Charles and surrounding parks.

Get involved by registering online and be sure to check in with your city or town to see what they're doing to support environmental protection.

When: Friday, April 19 and Saturday, April 20 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Where: Various locations along the Charles River Basin. Registered groups will receive a location to focus on

Cost: Optional donation

Click here for more information and to register

Self-Guided Spring Orchard Walk

Soak up spring with a self-guided spring orchard walk at Cider Hill Farm in Amesbury! Take in the views of the farm's 10,000 fruit trees on the farm's opening weekend. The blossom viewing starts this weekend but goes through mid-May and is available each weekend from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Best blossom viewing days are typically late April through mid-May. The farm store is open daily from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. starting April 19.

When: Saturdays and Sundays from April 20 to May 26 from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Where: Cider Hill Farm, 45 Fern Ave., Amesbury

Cost: Free

Click here for more information

Healthy Kids Day and Children's Business Fair

Take the kids to the South Shore YMCA in Hanover for Healthy Kids Day! With nutritional snacks, games, live music and even a business fair for our youngest entrepreneurs, it's a day the whole family can get in on. Don't miss it Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.!

There is also a Healthy Kids Day event going on at the Hale Family YMCA in Quincy at the same time.

When: Saturday, April 20 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: Emilson YMCA, 75 Mill St., Hanover and Hale Family YMCA, 79 Coddington St., Quincy

Cost: Free

Click here for more information

Click here for the Facebook event