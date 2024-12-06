Weekend To Do List: Holiday celebrations across Massachusetts

Weekend To Do List: Holiday festivals in Massachusetts and a light show

BOSTON - We made it to December, which means it's time to take in the best of the holiday season around Massachusetts.

Winter Fest in Charlestown

How about trying a new tradition in Charlestown kicking off this week? Winter Fest debuts at Hood Park with a magical two-acre festive experience. The dazzling winter wonderland opens Friday, complete with light displays, an ice skating rink, a life-size ice castle with twinkling lights and even an Apres Ski-themed lounge. Shop local vendors, catch live performances and even special visits from Santa on the weekends. Enjoy the fun through Jan. 25!

When: Dec. 6, 2024 through Jan. 25, 2025. Times vary by day

Where: 100 Hood Park, Boston

Cost: Admission free, items available for purchase

Click here for more information

Magic of Lights Experience in Foxboro

Grab the family and hop in the car to take in the Magic of Lights Experience in Foxboro. The holiday event across from Gillette Stadium showcases dozens of displays, characters and festive animations with millions of LED lights. It's the longest route the family drive-through has ever seen, for a night you won't forget. Take it in daily through Christmas Day!

When: 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Sundays through Thursdays. 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays through Dec. 25

Where: 67 Washington St., Foxboro

Cost: $25 Sunday through Thursday, $40 Friday and Saturday

Click here for more information and to buy tickets

Holiday Sip and Stroll in Kingston

Check off your gift list this weekend with a holiday-themed sip and stroll event in Kingston. With more than 80 vendors, food trucks, festive drinks, Christmas-themed merch and decor, it's the perfect way to get in the season's spirit. Don't miss it at the Kingston Collection on Saturday from noon to 4!

When: Saturday, Dec. 7 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Kingston Collection, 101 Kingston Collection Way, Kingston

Cost: Items available for purchase

Click here for more information