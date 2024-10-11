Weekend To Do List: Apple Country Fair, Fairy Fest, Magtoberfest

BOSTON - It's the perfect time for fall festivals, so get outdoors and enjoy some in Massachusetts this weekend!

45th annual Apple Country Fair

It's the 45th annual Apple Country Fair on Saturday. Head to historic Brookfield Town Common to shop nearly 100 vendors, enjoy baked goods and food trucks and listen to live music. There will be raffle prizes and, of course, an apple pie baking contest. The fun takes place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

When: Saturday, Oct. 12 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Brookfield Town Common, River Street, Brookfield

Cost: Items available for purchase

Click here for more information

Fairy Fest

Grab the kids for a weekend full of magic at Fairy Fest at the New England Botanic Garden at Tower Hill in Boylston. Starting Saturday, explore the gardens while enjoying local food, drinks and a Fairyland market. The magical weekend will have entertainment for the whole family. And don't forget to dress up as your favorite magical character!

When: Saturday Oct. 12 to Monday, Oct. 14 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: New England Botanic Garden at Tower Hill, 11 French Dr., Boylston

Cost: Adults $21, kids from 4-12 $11, kids 3 and under free; items also available for purchase

Click here for more information and to purchase tickets

Magtoberfest

Head to Gloucester Sunday for the 4th annual Magtoberfest. Featuring a makers market, classic cars, a beer garden and lots of kids activities, it's a day fun, food and more. Don't miss it from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.!

When: Sunday, Oct. 13 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Magnolia Library and Community Center, 1 Lexington Dr., Gloucester

Cost: Items available for purchase

Click here for more information