Weekend To Do List: Boston Marathon poster-making party

By Jordyn Jagolinzer

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON – It's Boston Marathon weekend, and you can help the runners stay positive with a weekend event. It's part of the To Do List.

Boston Marathon poster-making party

Marathon Monday is right around the corner. Get ready to cheer on the runners with a poster-making party happening in Natick.

Join Spark Kindness at Paper Fiesta on Saturday to help spread positivity from Natick all the way to Downtown Boston for the marathon.

Starting at 9 a.m., bring your inspirational and supportive messages for runners. Poster-making materials and popcorn are included!

When: Saturday, April 13, 9 a.m.-12 p.m.
Where: Paper Fiesta, Natick
Cost: Free

Click here for more information

Cheers to Spring Sip N Shop

Kick off spring at the Shrewsbury Country Shoppe on Saturday for their "Cheers to Spring" sip-n-shop event.

Enjoy Maine lobster, fresh flowers and shop local vendors all while sipping local wine from Broken Creek Vineyard.

There will be giveaways and some surprises too.

When: Saturday, April 13, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
Where: 598 Main Street, Shrewsbury
Cost: Free

Click here for more information

Slow Art Day

Celebrate Slow Art Day Saturday at the New Bedford Whaling Museum.

With a special exhibition and free admission, visitors will use a looking guide to slow down while they explore the details of incredible images by a Maine artist.

Be sure to check out events at the museum all week long for April school vacation.

When: Saturday, April 13, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Where: New Bedford Whaling Museum
Cost: Free

Click here for more information 

First published on April 12, 2024 / 4:30 AM EDT

