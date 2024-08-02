Weekend To Do List: Boston Lights, Watermelon Day, Summer Craft Festival

BOSTON - Summer isn't over yet, as there's lots to do this weekend, including the return of a lights show at Franklin Park Zoo, an arts festival on Cape Cod and a festival dedicated to watermelon!

Boston Lights: A Lantern Experience

If you're looking to add a little bit of magic to your weekend, Boston Lights is back, bigger and brighter than ever before at the Franklin Park Zoo. See animals in a new light with dazzling lantern displays throughout the zoo! Guests will experience immersive walkthroughs and interactive displays. The event opens this weekend and lasts through November.

When: Aug. 2 through Nov. 3 (closed Aug. 24) from 6 p.m. until 10:30 p.m. Aug. 2 through Sept. 30 and 5 p.m. until 10:30 p.m. Oct. 1 through Nov. 3

Where: Franklin Park Zoo, 1 Franklin Park Rd., Boston

Cost: Ticket information on website, tickets cost more at the gate

Click here for more information, including buying tickets

Chelmsford Watermelon Festival

Celebrate National Watermelon Day with a festival in Chelmsford on Saturday! From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., the Watermelon Festival will take over the Chelmsford Elks Pavilion. With dozens of local artisans and vendors, raffles, face painting, food and of course, watermelon, it's a sweet day the whole family will enjoy.

When: Aug. 3, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: Chelmsford Lodge Elks, 300 Littleton Rd., Chelmsford

Cost: Items available for purchase

Click here for more information

Ninth annual Chatham Summer Craft Festival

It's the ninth annual Chatham Summer Craft Festival on Saturday and Sunday. With American-made arts and crafts, including sea glass creations, paintings and folk art, and some delicious specialty foods, the fair has something for everyone. Don't miss it both days starting at 10 a.m.

When: Aug. 3 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Aug. 4 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Lawn at Chatham Community Center, 702 Main St., Chatham

Cost: Items available for purchase

Click here for more information