Week 7 starts, sits and sleepers for fantasy football

Patriots 1st Down: Why Mike Reiss gives the Pats a "fighting chance" vs. Bills

BOSTON -- Another week of fantasy football is upon us, and Jamey Eisenbeg once again has advice on who to start, who to sit, and who might be a sleeper in Week 7.

Quarterbacks

Start: Matthew Stafford, L.A. Rams (vs. Pittsburgh)

"I expect him to rebound in Week 7 at home against the Steelers, who have allowed three of five quarterbacks this season (Brock Purdy, Jimmy Garoppolo and C.J. Stroud) to score at least 20.6 Fantasy points."

Sit: Russell Wilson, Denver (vs. Green Bay)

Sleeper: Brock Purdy, San Francisco (at Minnesota)

Running Backs

Start: Rhamondre Stevenson, New England (vs. Buffalo)

"Stevenson had his best game of the season in Week 6 at Las Vegas with 18 PPR points, and I loved seeing him get five catches for 24 yards on six targets. It was his best production in the passing game since Week 1, and I hope that's a sign of things to come. He also scored his second rushing touchdown of the season against the Raiders."

Sit: Najee Harris, Pittsburgh (at L.A. Rams)

Sleeper: Jaylen Warren, Pittsburgh (at L.A. Rams)

Wide Receivers

Start: Zay Flowers, Baltimore (vs. Detroit)

"Flowers continues to blossom as the No. 1 receiver for the Ravens, and he has consecutive games with at least 12.3 PPR points. He scored his first NFL touchdown in London in Week 6 against Tennessee, and I expect him to have another productive outing in Week 7 against the Lions at home."

Sit: George Pickens, Pittsburgh (at L.A. Rams)

Sleeper: Christian Watson, Green Bay (at Denver)

Tight Ends

Start: Kyle Pitts, Atlanta (at Tampa Bay)

"Pitts is rolling right now, and you should start him in all leagues while he's hot. He's scored at least 14.3 PPR points in each of his past two games against Houston and Washington with 11 catches for 130 yards and a touchdown on 17 targets, and hopefully Desmond Ridder continues to feature Pitts with 8.5 targets per game."

Sit: Hunter Henry, New England (vs. Buffalo)

Sleeper: Michael Mayer, Las Vegas (at Chicago)

