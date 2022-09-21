Week 3 Fantasy Football position previews

BOSTON -- As we march toward Week 3 of the NFL season, it's time to really settle in to fantasy football. It's starting to get pretty serious.

For the best advice on how to put together a winning lineup, we turn to the CBS Sports fantasy football team and their weekly position previews.

Quarterbacks

The Top 5 quarterback plays this week need no introduction. They're all really, really good: Buffalo's Josh Allen (@ Miami), Philadelphia's Jalen Hurts (@ Washington), Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes (@ Indianapolis), Los Angeles' Justin Herbert (vs. Jacksonville), and Baltimore's Lamar Jackson (@ New England).

Need a streamer? It's a rough go in the land of quarterbacks, but Heath Cummings recommends Atlanta's Marcus Mariota and his matchup against the porous Seattle defense.

"It's a pretty terrible week at quarterback, but Mariota's rushing ability and good matchup make him a borderline start against Seattle. He's a better option in leagues that only reward four points per pass touchdown because it would be very surprising if he throws more than two. But he could run for another as well," writes Cummings.

Running backs

The Colts had Jonathan Taylor run the ball just 10 times in last week's loss to the Jaguars, which is an interesting approach. He should be much more involved this weekend against the Kansas City Chiefs, and is Cummings' second-ranked running back for Week 3.

L.A.'s Austin Ekeler (vs. Jacksonville), Taylor, Cincinnati's Joe Mixon (@ NY Jets), New York Giants' Saquon Barkley (Monday night vs. Dallas), and Minnesota's Dalvin Cook (vs. Detroit) are his Top 5 rushers this week. Cummings is also very high on Tampa Bay's Leonard Fournette against the Packers, despite the running back's slow start to the season.

"The Tampa Bay receiving corps has been decimated by injuries and the suspension of Mike Evans, so I would expect a heavy dose of Leonard Fournette, who assured Fantasy managers this week that the touchdowns are coming," writes Cummings. "He's facing a very good Green Bay defense that still was gashed on the ground by David Montgomery and Khalil Herbert, so it's not an impossible matchup. I wouldn't be surprised if Fournette leads Tampa Bay in catches as well."

Wide receiver

For this week's top pass-catchers, we turn to CBS Sports' Chris Towers. L.A. Rams' Cooper Kupp (@ Arizona), Minnesota's Justin Jefferson (vs. Detroit), Las Vegas' Davante Adams (@ Tennessee), Cincinnati's Ja'Marr Chase (@ New York Jets), and Buffalo's Stefon Diggs (@ Miami) are his top plays in Week 3.

Towers also cautions against losing faith in Pittsburgh's Diontae Johnson. Sooner or later, Mitch Trubisky -- or Kenny Pickett, if Steelers fans get their way -- will find a way to get him the football.

"So far, Mitchell Trubisky hasn't been an upgrade for Johnson, though he is still targeting him at a very high rate, just like Ben Roethlisberger did," Towers writes. "If Johnson keeps getting double-digit targets every week, he's going to have a big game at some point. He's a must-start Fantasy WR."

