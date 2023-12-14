Week 15 Fantasy Football starts, sits and sleepers

BOSTON -- It's playoff time, which means your entire season rides on your decisions this week. No pressure.

Obviously, it can be difficult to navigate the fantasy seas alone, so CBS Sports' Jamey Eisenberg offers up his weekly start, sit and sleeper advice for you.

Quarterbacks

Start: Matthew Stafford vs. Washington

The Rams QB is Eisenberg's Start of the Week, because Matthew Stafford "has top five upside for Week 15 against Washington."

Sit: Tua Tagovailoa vs. NY Jets

Eisenberg has Tua on "Bust Alert" for multiple reasons: "Tagovailoa scored 9.8 Fantasy points at the Jets in Week 12, and he's now averaging just 16.3 Fantasy points per game in three career meetings with the Jets. We hope Tyreek Hill (ankle) is OK for Week 15, but if he's out then you can't start Tagovailoa at all."

Sleeper: Russell Wilson at Detroit

"Four of the past five opposing quarterbacks against Detroit have scored at least 23.2 Fantasy points, and the Lions allow 21.8 Fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks this year. Detroit has also allowed the third-most rushing yards to opposing quarterbacks, and Wilson has seven games this season with at least 30 yards on the ground."

Running Backs

Start: Ezekiel Elliott vs. Kansas City

"The Patriots love throwing to their running backs and are now No. 5 in receptions to the position with 74. Three running backs in the past four games against the Chiefs have scored at least 19.7 PPR points, and all three (D'Andre Swift in Week 11, Josh Jacobs in Week 12 and James Cook in Week 14) had at least three catches. Start Elliott as a No. 2 running back in all leagues."

Sit: Clyde Edwards-Helaire at New England

"This is a bad matchup for the Chiefs backfield since New England has locked down Saquon Barkley, Austin Ekeler and Najee Harris in the past three weeks, holding them to a combined 18.7 PPR points. I'd lean slightly toward Jerick McKinnon this week as a flex given his role in the passing game, but I would prefer to sit both Chiefs running backs in most leagues."

Sleeper: Ty Chandler at Cincinnati

"If Alexander Mattison (ankle) is out for Week 15 at Cincinnati then Chandler has the chance to be a No. 2 running back in all leagues."

Wide Receivers

Start: Rashee Rice at New England

"There's no sitting Rice now after the way he's performed in the past three games against the Raiders, Packers and Bills. He has at least 14.4 PPR points in three games in a row, and he has at least nine targets and seven catches in each outing over that span. The Patriots have allowed five receivers to score at least 12.3 PPR points in the past five games, and Rice should be considered a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues. Even though the Chiefs offense is struggling of late, Rice continues to emerge as the No. 1 receiver for Patrick Mahomes."

Sit: Brandin Cooks at Buffalo

"On the road, Cooks has been terrible, averaging 5.7 PPR points in six outings outside of Dallas. He also hasn't had more than five targets in any of his past four games, and he's a questionable No. 3 Fantasy receiver for Week 15 at Buffalo."

Sleeper: Wan'Dale Robinson at New Orleans

"It's risky to trust Robinson after one good game, but he looked great in Week 14 against Green Bay with six catches for 79 yards on seven targets. Hopefully, that's a sign of things to come, and the Saints have allowed at least one receiver to score at least 12 PPR points in all but two games this season."

Tight Ends

Start: Jake Ferguson at Buffalo

"The Bills could be without safety Micah Hyde (neck), which should help Ferguson, who has scored at least 12.2 PPR points in each of his past two games against Seattle and Philadelphia. Over that span, Ferguson has 11 catches for 149 yards and a touchdown on 16 targets. Ferguson should continue to be viewed as a top-10 Fantasy tight end in all leagues for Week 15, especially if Hyde is out."

Sit: Pat Freiermuth at Indianapolis

"He hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 3 and has just two touchdowns on the season, and the Colts have only allowed two receiving touchdowns to tight ends this year."

Sleeper: Isaiah Likely at Jacksonville

"Likely is coming off a big game against the Rams in Week 14 with five catches for 83 yards and a touchdown on seven targets. ... In two games without Mark Andrews (ankle), Likely has nine catches for 123 yards and a touchdown on 13 targets. And he has a great matchup in Week 15 at the Jaguars, who just allowed 27.1 PPR points to David Njoku in Week 14."

