Wednesday's Child: 15-year-old Naleyshka

MARE - Naleyshka is sweet teen who may take a little bit of time to warm up to some one new.

She has a wonderful sense of humor and is open about her life. She likes to learn new games, dances, and hobbies. She also enjoys drawing, coloring, and painting.

Naley has also been described as thoughtful, happy, and playful. Naley would someday like to be in a profession where she can help people and children. She deeply cares about her sister and they are very close to each other.

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org.

Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday's Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday's Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.