Wednesday's Child: 13-year-old Marie

MARE - Marie, whose pronouns are she, he, they/them, is kind, engaging, and resilient.

Marie's foster family and teachers describe them as friendly, playful, and affectionate. Marie loves dancing and will dance for hours in the afternoon but is shy to show off their dance moves.

They also enjoy going on daily walks for fresh air. Marie's favorite restaurants include Chinese buffets and McDonalds and their favorite meal consists of fried chicken sandwiches with Coke products.

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org.

Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday's Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday's Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.