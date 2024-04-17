Wednesday's Child: 8-year-old King

(MARE) - King is a very active and friendly boy who enjoys spending time with his peers and being outside. His foster family describes him as a "joy" to have in their home because is a happy child who is respectful and kind to everyone. He makes friends easily with other children regardless of their age and also with adults. He has an amazing memory and can remember every person that he has ever met and is able to recall vivid stories about them and his experiences with them.

Smart and very bright, King does well in school, has many friends and his teachers describe him as a delight to have in their class.

Active and always on the "go" King likes running, playing basketball, soccer and riding his bike. Even though he is always "on the go" King likes to go fishing and is able to wait patiently and quietly for the fish to bite. A good eater who is not a picky eater, King will eat just about anything without any issue. During his more quiet times inside, King loves to play with cars, trucks, Legos, Play Doh and sometimes he will just sit quietly and color.

King would do well in any family constellation with other children in the home of any age for him to play with. He will need structure, routine, firm house rules and much love. His current foster family of over 3 years would like to maintain contact with King and has offered his new family assistance and support with transitioning King into their home and even after transition.

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org.

Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday's Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday's Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.