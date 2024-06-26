Wednesday's Child: 10-year-old Kayla

MARE - Kayla is a friendly and fun 10-year-old girl who likes learning about technology. She loves dancing, going for walks in the park, and being outside. When Kayla was younger, she enjoyed gymnastics and would like to start doing it again.

She enjoys learning new things, going out in the community, and staying active. Kayla is independent and mature, follows directions well, and is great at communicating her wants and needs.

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org.

Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday's Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday's Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.