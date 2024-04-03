12-year-old John seeks forever family through Wednesday's Child to help bubbly personality shine

BOSTON – Though he is non-verbal, it is easy to see that 12-year-old John has a fantastic personality. John is searching for a forever family through Wednesday's Child in order to allow that personality to shine.

"He is funny, he's a jokester. It's funny every once in a while, he will get into a silly mood and he will be just skipping down the hallway and giggling and everyone knows that John is having a good day and that's nice to see," John's special education teacher Marlena DiMattia said.

"John is just a sweetheart. He keeps to himself but he is playful, bubbly and amazing," Andrea Araujo, John's residential staff, said.

Twelve-year-old John is a boy who is looking for a forever home. CBS Boston

Helping John's personality shine

John showed off his personality to WBZ-TV at the League School for Autism. John was diagnosed with autism and is non-verbal. Like any young adult, he likes to feel out the room.

"Honestly John at first he is kind of reserved and quiet. He's kind of a mystery," DiMattia said. "I mean, you kind of don't know what he's thinking and he has his own plans, but you are not quite sure what he needs or wants or different things like that."

"He keeps more to himself but when you approach him he will be more playful. You kind of have to engage with him a little bit," added Araujo.

Thriving in school

But the young man has thrived at the school. When ready, he has no problems communicating.

"Working with him, with his communication device and really getting him to advocate for himself has just opened up a new John," DiMattia said. "He's able to advocate for himself and he's adding so much more to the environment and answering questions and it's really nice to see him develop that comfort."

When finding a forever family for John, the communication device will be essential.

"John is very expressive, he will let you know whether he's happy or upset. He's expressive in that way but it is important to know exactly what he needs," DiMattia said. "Sometimes he will gesture for things but sometimes he will sign for water. But having the device helps us narrow down what he wants. Sometimes it's Cheetos and you won't know unless he tells you 'I want my Cheetos' on his device."

Seeking a forever family

There is a joy in watching John play and laugh.

"He loves bubbles and so you blow and that will get him really excited," Araujo said. "Balls, you throw and that will get him really excited and he will be like playing with you and running around with you."

And at the same time, a forever family will get a fun teenager. Someone who loves taking care of himself but also wants to be a part of a forever home.

"He knows what to do. When he comes home, he will put his stuff away. He will do a little chore, have a snack and relax," Araujo said.

"His giggle is the best for sure but he smiles. He lights up the room. He's so fun-loving and it's nice to see him happy and thriving," DiMattia added.

Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday's Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday's Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org.