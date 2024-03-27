Wednesday's Child: 5-year-old Isaiah

WBZ-TV graphic MARE/CBS Boston

(MARE) - Isaiah is a sweet, cheerful, and silly child. Isaiah is playful and active. He loves to watch television shows and sing along. He can quote numerous television series. He enjoys acting out some of the scenes and dancing. Isaiah loves to sing, and his new favorite song is "Bingo!"

Isaiah currently attends pre-school full-time and will be enrolled in the public school system next year. Isaiah enjoys attending school and thrives in its structure and routine. Isaiah also gets along well with his peers.

Isaiah's social worker believes he will do well with a family of any constellation who is patient and supportive. Isaiah would be best matched with a family who is able to help him maintain his birth family connections.

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org.

Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday's Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday's Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.