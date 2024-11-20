Wednesday's Child: 11-year-old Destiny

WBZ/MARE

MARE - Destiny is a charming, compassionate, and creative 11-year-old girl.

She's described as very sociable and enjoys making new friends. Destiny takes pride in being an older sister and loves caring for others.

Her creative side has inspired a love of art and music, which includes dancing and coloring. Destiny has developed a new interest in reading and enjoys reading to others.

Her favorite sport is basketball which she plays with her friends, and she wants play for a team in the future. Destiny also enjoys hanging with friends whether she's going shopping, going to trampoline parks, or making TikTok videos. She also loves dogs.

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org.

Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday's Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday's Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.