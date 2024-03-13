Wednesday's Child: 12-year-old twins Jalen & Jaren

(MARE) - Jaren and Jalen are twin boys who have similar interests and they both enjoy moon sand and other sensory items. Jalen and Jaren love playing Temple Run and watching sports on their iPads. The twins also enjoy spending time outside and playing on the swings.

Jaren and Jalen are currently enrolled in a special school where they are doing well with the services and support put in place for their overall development. Their social worker stated that Jaren and Jalen can bond very well with staff and caretakers who have been consistent in their lives. They have great smiles and get along with people they encounter!

The twin brothers are seeking a two-parent family of any constellation who are open to knowing more about how to effectively care for them.

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org.

Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday's Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday's Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.