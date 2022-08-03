Wednesday's Child: Siblings Chance and Keith

BOSTON (MARE) - Chance and Keith are vivacious boys of African-American descent. Chance is a kind-hearted and soft-spoken child. He is described as gentle yet playful by those who know him best. Chance loves physical play such as basketball, soccer, bike riding, and swimming. He loves Pokémon and Legos, too. Chance reports that he likes school, and his favorite subject is math.

Keith is a quiet, reserved young boy who is known to be a good friend. He is very athletic and enjoys sports and participating in activities outside. He also likes to read. Keith is a great advocate for himself and for his siblings. He has great relationships with his caretakers and he is able to make friends easily.

Legally freed for adoption, Chance and Keith would like to grow up together in a permanent, loving family. The children have requested that their future family consists of a mother, father, and some pets. A family must be open to maintaining birth family contact through an Open Adoption Agreement. Both boys would benefit from continued visits with their older siblings.

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org.

Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday's Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday's Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.