Wednesday's Child: Brothers Elijah and Jeremiah

Wednesday's Child siblings Elijah and Jeremiah WBZ/MARE

(MARE) - Elijah and Jeremiah are brothers with a close bond in search of a forever family. Five-year-old Elijah is sweet and very charming with a beautiful smile. Four-year-old Jeremiah is very loving. They both really enjoy spending time together, wrestling, and imaginary play. Elijah likes watching movies during his chill time and Jerimiah loves pizza.

Elijah attends an ABA center-based program that provides him the one-on-one support he needs to thrive and continues to make progress with the support of an IEP. Like his brother, Jeremiah was originally enrolled in a center-based ABA program, however, he has recently enrolled in preschool to develop and foster peer relationships. Both Elijah and Jeremiah are placed with the same foster family with whom they have established a strong relationship.

Elijah and Jeremiah would thrive with a loving and committed family of any constellation with older children in the home. They require a family experienced and equipped to support their special needs and willing to advocate for their education and care management. Elijah and Jeremiah are of African American descent and like all children, would benefit from having parents of the same racial and ethnic background. However, their social worker is open to all interested families that can meet all their needs. Families of different racial and ethnic backgrounds need to be firmly committed to providing appropriate ethnic and cultural role models and information about their birth culture which includes discussing racism and discrimination.

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org.



Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday's Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday's Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.