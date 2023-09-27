Wednesday's Child: 9-year-old Wesley

(MARE) - Wesley is a healthy, sweet, and caring boy. Bright and curious of his surroundings Wesley is also creative and a natural builder. He loves playing with Legos and with his many toy cars and trucks. He also creates new games and has a very vivid imagination. He is an avid collector of Pokemon cards.

Wesley receives support services for social engagement skills. He does not like to talk much about himself. Extra support during transitions both in school and out of school are key to Wesley's success.

Currently, Wesley lives with a two-parent foster home with two other children and a dog. He shares a bedroom with another boy and enjoys family living. Wesley will need a two-parent family with children his age or older. He will need a family that will provide him with structure and routine. Wesley's birth mother has an open adoption agreement for two visits a year with Wesley. Out-of-state families in CT and preferably western NY will be considered as well as MA families.

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org.



Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday's Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday's Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.