Wednesday's Child: 9-year-old Kealan

BOSOTN (MARE) - Kealan is a curious boy of Caucasian descent who loves to smile when he is happy. Kealan loves music and lights up when he hears his favorite songs!

Kealan is on the Autism spectrum and is currently in preschool. Kealan knows a handful of words and signs he uses to engage others. He knows how to get your attention and enjoys attending school. He is a sweetie!

Legally freed for adoption, Kealan's social worker is looking to place him with a family that is able to meet his needs and help him thrive. A family would need to be able to keep up with Kealan's medical and developmental appointments and help advocate for him at school.

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org.



Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday's Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday's Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.